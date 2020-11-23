Atletico Madrid debt reaches record level of €999m

Atletico Madrid have recorded a new record high level of debt according to Goal.com/es, which reports the level at the club now stands at €999m.

The report claims to have had access to official club documents which show the financial documents as recorded at the close of the 2019/20 campaign, with the figure rising from a reported €980m over the course of the season.

It is also said by the report that the club’s turnover was down €32m to a net figure of €325.3m while the club earned €100.5m through revenue of competitions, which is a figure said to be down approximately €7m from the previous campaign.

Atleti were eliminated the quarter-final stage of the Champions League by RB Leipzig – having memorably knocked out Liverpool at the Round of 16 – while they were shockingly defeated in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 against Cultural y Leonesa of the third tier, while finishing third in La Liga.