Athletic Bilbao extend strong La Liga home form with 4-0 Real Betis win

Athletic Bilbao have extended their La Liga winning run at San Mames to three straight games with a 4-0 victory over Real Betis.

Gaizka Garitano’s side have now moved up to 8th in the table after picking up a comfortable three points over Manuel Pellegrini’s visitors.

The Basque side were ahead inside the first ten minutes as Asier Villalibre Molina’s cross was bizarrely deflected home by Betis defender Victor Ruiz.

The home side went up through the gears from there, as veteran defender Ander Capa nodded home from close range, after Claudio Bravo saved Molina’s header on 33 minutes.

The away side were unbale to muster a response after the restart and Athletic made the game safe on the hour, as Iker Muniain followed up his own effort to bundle home a third goal.

Summer signing Alex Berenguer netted the best goal of the night on 69 minutes as the former Torino star swept home Yuri Berchiche’s left wing cross.

Image via Athletic Bilbao CF on Twitter