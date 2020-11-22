Valencia fight back to secure 2-2 La Liga draw at Alaves

Valencia battled back away at Alaves to secure a vital 2-2 La Liga draw in Basque Country this weekend.

Javi Gracia’s side found themselves trailing at 2-0 down at the break, as the home side dominated Los Che in the opening 45 minutes at the Estadio Mendizorroza.

Ximo Navarro confidently sidefooted home from a corner after just two minutes, before Lucas Perez converted from the penalty spot, after Hugo Guillamon brought down Navarro inside the box.

But, Gracia’s visitors rallied superbly after the break, as Guillamon made amends for his error, and tapped home Kevin Gameiro’s cut back from close range on 72 minutes.

That goal gave Los Che the confidence to push on and find an equaliser in the closing stages, and Manu Vallejo made it 2-2 with ten minutes to go.

Carlos Soler’s brilliant free kick found him free at the back post, and the Spanish U21 international powered a header past Fernando Pacheco.

