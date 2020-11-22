Stalemate at Ipurua as Eibar draw with Getafe

Eibar and Getafe played out a physical goalless draw at Ipurua on Sunday afternoon.

The result leaves Getafe in ninth, just a point behind seventh-placed Sevilla albeit with a game more played, and leaves Eibar in 14th, three points clear of the relegation zone and just two behind Getafe.

Eibar held a minute’s silence before kickoff in remembrance of Blas, a man well-known in both the football club and and the city.

Ahead of Eibar vs Getafe, a minute's silence was held for Blas with his famous umbrella and hat at the side of the pitch. A nice tribute. pic.twitter.com/F6WdUjm9uP — Euan McTear (@emctear) November 22, 2020

Eibar captain Kike Garcia had a more eventful afternoon than most. The striker hit the bar in the first half before seeing red later on, a second yellow for a challenge on Getafe goalkeeper David Soria.

An unbelievable sequence at Ipurua! 😱 Eibar go so close to a winner, but then end up down to 10-men! 😬 pic.twitter.com/wakQMPZSOx — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) November 22, 2020

Both sides were competitive and aggressive if lacking for cutting edge in the final third and a little too reliant on long balls.

The standout players on the afternoon were Soria as well as Getafe captain Djene Dakonam. There was a total of 58 aerial duels contested throughout the game and both teams registered a pass completion rate of under 60%.

Eibar travel to Seville to take on Real Betis next Monday evening before welcoming Valencia to the Basque Country the following week.

Getafe host Athletic Club next Sunday afternoon before travelling to Levante the following Saturday.

Featured image courtesy of SD Eibar.