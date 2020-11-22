Romelu Lukaku claims Inter Milan still have a lot to prove ahead of Real Madrid clash

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku believes his team still have a long way to go to be called great team, ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with Real Madrid next week.

The Belgian international has been in red hot form for Antonio Conte’s side this season, with nine goals in nine appearances in 2020/21, including two goals in Europe.

However, the Serie A giants have been inconsistent in the Champions League, with just two points from three group games putting their last 16 qualification in real danger.

A 3-2 defeat in Madrid before the international break has put Zinedine Zidane’s side in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stages, and Lukaku claims Inter are still a work in progress.

“We are not yet a great team, because if we suffer as we have done, it is not good,” he told an interview with DAZN, reported via Diario AS, after their 4-2 win over Torino.

“In the first sixty minutes we played very badly in this game, we were in trouble and we played without determination or enthusiasm.

“But in the end, we woke up and got the three points,

“I am growing as a player, and I want improve every day, to be a champion. Champions win trophies, this is my motivation . I am a good player with a good team that helps me.”

Inter welcome Real Madrid to the San Siro on the back of their first win in five games across all competitions, and defeat to Los Blancos would require them to win their last two group games to avoid potentially dropping down into the Europa League in 2021.

Following next week’s tie, Conte’s side head to Borussia Monchengladbach on December 1 before hosting Shakhtar Donetsk on December 9.