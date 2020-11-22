Real Betis defender Aissa Mandi tests positive for Covid-19

Real Betis centre back Aissa Mandi has tested positive for Covid-19, the La Liga club have confirmed via an official statement.

The Algerian was tested as part of a mandatory round of PCR tests ahead for Manuel Pellegrini’s squad ahead of their trip to Athletic Bilbao, despite Mandi missing the game due to suspension.

According to reports from Marca, he will now enter into self-isolation for 14 days, but he is not believed to have come into close contact with any of his teammates following his return from international duty last week.

The 29-year old has been a regular for Pellegrini’s team so far this season, with seven starts from nine games, but he also picked up two red cards in defeats to Getafe and Barcelona.

Pellegrini is likely to bring in either Victor Ruiz or former Barcelona defender Martin Montoya to replace him in the starting XI at San Mames, with Sidnei, Victor Camarasa, Nabil Fekir and all sidelined alongside Spanish international star Sergio Canales.