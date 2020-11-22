Karim Benzema trains alone and faces fight to be fit for Inter Milan

Karim Benzema has been training alone and faces a fight to be fit in time for Real Madrid‘s Champions League clash with Inter Milan on Wednesday night according to Marca.

Benzema has been suffering from a muscular overload and trained alone on Sunday, both on the grass and in the gym. It’s uncertain whether he’ll be ready for the trip to San Siro.

Benzema has scored six goals from eleven appearances so far this season, and is Madrid’s primary goal threat. Last season, possibly his best in white, he scored 27 goals from 48 games as Madrid won La Liga.

Coach Zinedine Zidane is said to be keen for the French forward to be fit for the game, and for that reason chose not to risk giving him minutes in Madrid’s 1-1 draw against Villarreal on Saturday.

The starting eleven from the clash at the Yellow Submarine trained separately from the rest of the group, who worked on possession, pressuring, shooting and small-sided games.

Benzema is expected to train with the rest of the group tomorrow. Should he fail to make it, it’s unlikely he’ll be fit to play on Wednesday evening in the north of Italy.

Los Blancos currently sit third in Champions League Group B, trailing Borussia Monchengladbach and Shakhtar Donetsk and just ahead of Inter.

