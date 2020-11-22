Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay at Juventus.

That’s according to Fabio Paratici, Juventus sporting director, who was speaking before their clash with Cagliari with DAZN in comments carried by Diario AS.

Paratici confirmed that the intention of the Portuguese and the club is for both to respect the contract in place until the summer of 2022.

“I can assure you that the future of Cristiano is at Juventus,” he said. “Obviously, news about interested teams come out every day, but we don’t pay attention to that.”

Juve beat Cagliari 2-0 in Turin, with Ronaldo scoring a brace. The Portuguese has scored eight goals from six games so far this season, and scored 37 from 46 games for the Italian champions last campaign.

Paratici also spoke about Paulo Dybala, who was suffering from a urogenital infection that prevented him from travelling to play for Argentina during the international break.

“He’s a great footballer,” he said. “He suffered that virus before the game with Lazio but he is already better and has returned to work with the group. Hopefully he’ll return to his level soon.”

Tentative rumours during the past week had linked a supposed charm offensive on the part of Ronaldo toward his old club Real Madrid with a potential move back to Spain, but Paratici’s comments have all but put that to bed.

The Portuguese scored 450 goals in 438 appearances for Los Blancos. He won two La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys, two Spanish Super Cups, four Champions Leagues, two European Super Cups and three Club World Cups.

Featured image courtesy of The Telegraph.