Carles Puyol sends message to injured Gerard Pique

Former Barcelona captain and club legend Carles Puyol has sent a message of support to his old teammate Gerard Pique after the defender sustained a nasty injury against Atletico Madrid on Saturday evening.

“Strength, Gerard,” Puyol tweeted. “I hope it’s nothing.”

The injury occurred around the hour mark during Barcelona’s 1-0 defeat to Atletico, when Angel Correa came down on Pique’s right leg.

Initial estimates indicate that the Catalan could miss up to six months of action, a long time when you’re 33 and coming toward the end of your career amongst the elite.

 

The injury has added to coach Ronald Koeman’s problems. The Dutchman now has just Clement Lenglet fit as a natural centre-back, with alternatives Ronald Araujo and Samuel Umtiti both also injured. Frenkie de Jong is expected to drop back to plug the gap.

Barcelona had been linked with a move for Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia, and Pique’s injury will perhaps increase their urgency.

Saturday’s defeat puts the Azulgrana in tenth, nine points behind league leaders Real Sociedad and five clear of bottom-placed Huesca. Barcelona, in the middle of November, are closer to the bottom than they are to the top.

