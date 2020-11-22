Barcelona release further information on Sergi Roberto and Gerard Pique injuries

Barcelona have released further injury updates for defensive pair Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto.

Both suffered problems during their 1-0 league defeat against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday evening.

“Tests performed this Sunday on Sergi Roberto have shown that he has a rupture in the femoral rectus of his right thigh,” the club announced. “The approximate time he will be out is two months.

“Tests carried out this Sunday on Gerard Pique have shown that he has a grade three sprain in the internal lateral ligament and partial injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The evolution of the injury will condition his availability.”

LATEST NEWS‼️ Tests carried out this Sunday on @3gerardpique have shown that he has a grade 3 sprain in the internal lateral ligament and partial injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The evolution of the injury will condition his availability. pic.twitter.com/0Bf0EnXiZo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 22, 2020

Pique’s injury occurred around the hour mark, when Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa came down awkwardly on the 33 year-old’s right leg.

📸 – Uff. That right leg. Doesn’t look good at all for Pique. pic.twitter.com/RpQ7f3dEUS — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) November 21, 2020

The defensive pair join Ronald Araujo, Sergio Busquets, Ansu Fati and Samuel Umtiti in the Barcelona treatment room.

The injury has added to coach Ronald Koeman’s problems. The Dutchman now has just Clement Lenglet fit as a natural centre-back. Frenkie de Jong is expected to drop back to plug the gap.

Saturday’s defeat puts the Azulgrana in tenth, nine points behind league leaders Real Sociedad and five clear of bottom-placed Huesca. Barcelona, in the middle of November, are closer to the bottom than they are to the top.

Barcelona face two consecutive weeks with Champions League clashes in foreign lands – this Tuesday in Ukraine and the following Wednesday in Hungary.

In between, they face Osasuna and Cadiz in La Liga, two clubs that look at games against Barcelona and Real Madrid as free hits and will be licking their lips at the prospect of adding insult to their injury.

Featured image courtesy of Sky Sports.