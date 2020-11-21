WATCH: Marc Ter Stegen’s error gifts Atletico Madrid opener against Barcelona

Atletico Madrid have a vital 1-0 half time lead over Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano, as Marc Ter Stegen’s error gave Yannick Carrasco an opening goal in first half added time.

Both sides had chances to break the deadlock in the opening stages, with Antoine Griezmann heading over, Saul Niguez testing Ter Stegen and Marcos Llorente firing against the bar.

However, with the game poised to end goalless at the break, a horror show from Ter Stegen and Gerard Pique gifted Carrasco a vital goal.

Pique’s poor touch in midfield conceded possession to Koke, and his quick ball sent Carrasco clean through, but Ter Stegen’s rush of blood to the head was to compound Pique’s error.

The German international tried to beat Carrasco to the loose ball near the half way line, but the Belgian’s clever back heel outfoxed the former Borussia Monchengladbach stopper, and he confidently stroked home into an empty net from 40 yards out.

