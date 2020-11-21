WATCH: Chances at both ends in Atletico Madrid v Barcelona first half thriller

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have both carved out chances in a pulsating opening to their La Liga clash at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Former Atletico star Antoine Griezmann was inches away from putting the visitors ahead on four minutes, with a flicked header from Ousmane Dembele’s front post cross.

But the Frenchman’s effort flew over Jan Oblak’s crossbar, with the Slovenian stopper rooted to the spot.

Diego Simeone’s side reacted positively to that early pressure from La Blaugrana, with Saul Niguez forcing a fantastic reflex stop from Marc Ter Stegen with a rising 25 yard drive just sixty seconds later.

Saúl with a spectacular effort! 💥 Brilliant stop from ter Stegen 🖐 pic.twitter.com/GvSuDJ360d — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) November 21, 2020

But despite, Saul’s spectacular effort, teammate Marcos Llorente has come the closest to breaking the deadlock after being slipped in behind Gerard Pique inside the box.

However, despite beating Ter Stegen from 10 yards, his snapshot clipped off the top of the bar for a Barcelona goal kick.

Image via Atletico Madrid CF on Twitter