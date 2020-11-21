Two Tenerife players caught in raid of Gentlemen’s Club

Tenerife has instigated an internal investigation into an off-pitch incident involving players Alberto Jimenez and Javi Alonso last Friday night.

Agents attached to the Unipol of the Local Police of Santa Cruz of Tenerife evicted both players alongside 24 other people from the interior of a premises that didn’t comply with acceptable preventative health regulations against COVID-19.

Nuestra isla sigue en #SemáforoRojo y a pesar de los llamamientos a la responsabilidad hay encargados de locales y clientes que siguen incumpliendo, reiteradamente, las normas sanitarias preventivas anti #COVID19 Anoche #Unipol tuvo que desalojar un local en el barrio Salamanca. pic.twitter.com/jeE0SE1pfa — Policía Local (@PoliciaLocalSC) November 21, 2020

Tenerife announced in a statement also ran by Marca that they will apply “with the upmost rigour, the current unified protocol for La Liga Training and Competition, as well as the disciplinary regulations of the club’s internal rules.”

Tenerife said that they “deeply regret this type of behaviour” and view it as “unacceptable from every point of view and even more so given the current health and social situation”.

The Canary Islands government had just announced that Tenerife would continue with the restrictions in place until December fourth as the cumulative incidence of Coronavirus cases in the last seven days is 64.5 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Some of the measures include a complete closure of all establishments at 23:00 and an allowed capacity of one third of the normal capacity. Tables with more than six people are prohibited and social distancing must be observed.

Featured image courtesy of Diario de Noticias.