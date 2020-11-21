Reticent Zinedine Zidane doesn’t give much away post-Villarreal

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane didn’t have a whole pile to say to the assembled media immediately following his team’s 1-1 draw with Villarreal at La Ceramica on Saturday afternoon.

“We deserved much more today,” Zidane told Marca.

Los Blancos took the lead inside three minutes through Mariano Diaz, who converted after being teed up by Dani Carvajal. They surrendered their advantage in the second-half, however, after Gerard Moreno scored a Thibaut Courtois-conceded penalty.

“We’ve lost two points,” he said. “My players must be congratulated for the effort they have made. [The result] bothers me because of the effort we have made.”

Madrid dominated the first half but looked jaded in the second, a state compounded by the intelligent changes made by Villarreal boss Unai Emery.

Zidane was missing seven first-team players, including captain Sergio Ramos, chief goalscorer Karim Benzema and midfield anchorman Casemiro.

Zidane was also pressed on the news that midfielder Isco has asked to leave the club and whether he had anything to say about the situation. “Nothing,” he said. “We’re not going to talk about what’s inside [the club]. Isco is inside [the club] and that’s it.”

Next up for Madrid is a big trip to Inter Milan in the Champions League. They currently sit third in Group B, trailing Borussia Monchengladbach and Shakhtar Donetsk.

