Neymar or Mbappe? PSG may have to choose between their two stars

Paris Saint-Germain may have to choose which one of their two biggest stars do they keep.

The Parisian side want to renew the contract of both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe but may not have enough financial muscle to execute both deals in a post-COVID world according to L’Equipe and reported by Diario Sport.

Should they be forced to choose their preference is Mbappe, who’s strongly rumoured to be heading to Real Madrid this coming summer. That would mean that Neymar would be made available in the coming market and sold to the highest bidder.

PSG have started negotiations with Neymar but the Brazilian wants an increase in salary, which the French club would find difficult. Neymar currently earns about €24m net per season, one of the highest salaries in Europe together with Lionel Messi.

Neymar has shown interest in renewing – his deal runs out in the summer of 2022 – but PSG are also keen to tie down Mbappe. Leonardo understands that the only way for the French forward to be dissuaded from going to Spain would be a lucrative contract.

That means that despite a mutual desire on the part of both Neymar and PSG to maintain their relationship, he may have to make way in order to retain Mbappe, a player seemingly destined to be at the top of the game for the next decade.

Featured image courtesy of Sky Sports.