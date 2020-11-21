Diego Simeone hails Atletico Madrid side after ‘deserved’ Barcelona win

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone was full of praise for his players as they extended their unbeaten start to the 2020/21 La Liga season with a 1-0 win over Barcelona.

Yannick Carrasco’s first-half goal secured a first ever La Liga win for Simeone over the Catalan giants, and his team looked impressive against Ronald Koeman’s title challengers.

Simeone was typically pragmatic in his his post-match interview and he deflected all the positivity onto his hard working players, on a historic night at the Wanda Metropolitano.

“The team is playing very well right now,” he told an interview with Marca.

“I have been saying it for some time and it gives us confidence to keep working hard.

“When there is a link between the ideas and work on the training ground and the execution on the pitch, that is great.

“These players give their all for the team and for each other.

“Now we need to continue gathering this energy and competing well, as we have very important game on Wednesday.”

The win against Koeman’s side moves Atletico Madrid up to second place in the La Liga table, behind leaders Real Sociedad, with Real Madrid drawing 1-1 away at Villarreal.

Simeone’s team are in Champions League action in midweek, with a home game against Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow, where a win will put them on the brink of a last 16 spot in 2021.

Los Rojiblancos also face a potentially season defining run of games in league action before the end of 2020, with trips to Valencia, Sociedad and Real Madrid, alongside home games against Elche, Real Valladolid and Getafe.