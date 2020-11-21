Carlo Ancelotti comments on transfer link with Real Madrid midfielder

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has commented on transfer rumours linking his side with a move for wantaway Real Madrid midfielder Isco.

Ancelotti coached the Andalusian at the Santiago Bernabeu and has already shown an interest in bringing old colleagues into the setup at Goodison Park.

Everton signed James Rodriguez on a free transfer over the summer from Madrid as well as Brazilian midfielder Allan from another of Ancelotti’s former clubs, Napoli.

Ancelotti’s connections with Isco and the news that he’s asked to leave Los Blancos has sent the rumour mill into overdrive, suggesting a move is imminent.

“The Isco thing is a rumour that comes from outside, from the press,” Ancelotti said in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo. “At the moment we’re not thinking about the market, but about the problems we have and how we can solve them.

“Apart from that, Isco was my player at Real Madrid. He’s a fantastic player, but he’s a Real Madrid player.”

Isco is looking to leave in January if it’s possibly to find a deal that suits both parties.

Madrid are open to the move given that they’re trying to reduce their wage bill and free up funds for a move for Kylian Mbappe next summer, while Isco needs game-time should he wish to be in contention for the Spain squad for Euro 2020.

Isco is said to receive between €6m and €7m net per-season, and this relief, coupled with a transfer fee, would benefit the coffers at the Santiago Bernabeu significantly.

Featured image courtesy of The Boot Room.