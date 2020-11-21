Barcelona fear Gerard Pique injury lay off following Atletico Madrid defeat

Barcelona are fearing the worst after Gerard Pique went off injured in their 1-0 La Liga defeat at Atletico Madrid.

Yannick Carrasco’s first-half goal secured a third league defeat of the season for Ronald Koeman’s side, but the second half was dominated by injuries to Pique and Sergi Roberto.

Pique was withdrawn in agony with a knee injury on 62 minutes, after colliding with Angel Correa, with initial estimates indicating he could be out for a substantial period of action.

Ronald Koeman acknowledged his concern over the injury during his post-match interview, but he declined to give any update on the 33-year old, before he is assessed by the club’s medical team.

“I am worried like any coach,” he told an interview with Diario AS.

“There are many injuries due to the schedule we have and we have to wait for the results to see how they are and if they are going to be out for a long time.

“I don’t know anything yet. But of course, logically I’m worried by it.”

Koeman’s central defensive options are depleted as La Blaugrana head into a hectic run of games, with Pique set to join Ronald Araujo and Samuel Umtiti on the Camp Nou sidelines.

If Pique is ruled out for Barcelona’s upcoming games, Clement Lenglet will be Koeman’s only senior centre back option, with Frenkie De Jong or Oscar Mingueza potentially filling in alongside the Frenchman.

Image via Marca