Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga flattered by PSG, Manchester United and Real Madrid links

Rennes rising midfield star Eduardo Camavinga has admitted he is proud of the growing transfer interest in him in recent months.

The 18-year old enjoyed a strong breakthrough campaign in 2019/20, with 25 Ligue 1 appearances as Julien Stephan’s side secured a Champions League qualification spot.

Stephan has consistently stated his desire to keep hold of his star asset, at least until 2021, after widespread speculation over his future this summer.

However, with more clubs rumoured to be entering the race to sign the €70m playmaker, the French international has admitted he is considering his options.

“I see and hear things about my future. It is nice to hear everything that is said but those things are not going to distract me,” he told an interview with Marca.

“I know how to differentiate things. I’m at Rennes and the other clubs is not a topic for now. We will see.

“I have two years left on my contract and there is time to talk about all this. There will be negotiations to renew, this is my training club and I would like to stay here.

“But interest in my future from important clubs shows I am doing well, but I will wait.”

Real Madrid remain favourites to sign Camavinga after registering interest in him as a long term midfield option, with Luka Modric moving towards the end of his career in the Spanish capital.

However, the report adds Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are both tracking the teenager, with a view to a possible move ahead of the 2021/22 season.