Real Madrid fear Karim Benzema injury as club plunged into attacking crisis

Real Madrid are facing a potential crisis in their attacking ranks after Karim Benzema sat out Friday’s training session due to an injury fear, as reported by Marca.

Benzema had been in fine form for Los Blancos before the international break and netted in the 4-1 defeat at Valencia – his fourth scoring game in a row (following strikes against Borussia Mönchengladbach, Huesca, Inter) but he later limped off with muscular discomfort and it is now feared he has not recovered in time for the resumption of La Liga.

The Frenchman opened the scoring for Zinedine Zidane’s side at the Mestalla with a spectacular long range effort, but he was withdrawn on 76 minutes after picking up a knock from which has kept him from training freely over the past fortnight.

Saturday sees Madrid face a tricky trip to Villarreal and the news of Benzema’s injury has compounded the Real Madrid news that his fellow striker Luka Jovic has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to the club’s facilities following the international break.

It is unclear as to the timeframe of any expected Benzema absence, and he is anticipated to return in time to face Inter in the Champions League next week.

As things stand, Mariano Diaz is the only recognised fit and available striker for Madrid, although other attacking options such as Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes are available.