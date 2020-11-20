Real Betis star Sergio Canales sidelined until 2021

Real Betis midfielder Sergio Canales will miss the remainder of 2020 after picking up a hamstring injury on international duty with Spain.

Canales was withdrawn just nine minutes into La Roja’s 6-0 UEFA Nations League win over Germany in midweek, with initial estimates indicting he could return to action in December.

However, the Andalucians have now confirmed the 29-year old’s injury is worse than originally feared, after suffering a Grade III ligament tear.

🚑 PARTE MÉDICO | Canales presenta una lesión grado III con afectación del tendón en la musculatura isquiotibial izquierda 💚😔 ¡Muchísimo ánimo, mago! 🎩🆙 ➡ https://t.co/UFwgcP8X8C pic.twitter.com/oR6kR4EwGV — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) November 20, 2020

Momentos complicados…

Ahora mismo, nada me duele más que no poder ayudar durante un tiempo a mis compañeros dentro del campo, a mi equipo. Pero lo haré fuera.

Quizás la parte que más me está costando asimilar es pensar que le debo más a todo el beticismo. pic.twitter.com/ujwVAJowaP — Sergio Canales (@SergioCanales) November 20, 2020

He is expected to be out for a minimum of six weeks, but that could extend to eight, depending on his recovery period.

According to reports from Diario AS, he will miss their next six games in league and cup action, and could be sidelined for the crunch Andalucian derby with Sevilla on January 3.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side go to Athletic Bilbao this weekend, and he will miss La Liga games against Eibar, Osasuna, Villarreal Granada, Cadiz and Levante plus a Copa del Rey tie with UCAM Murcia.