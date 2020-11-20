Former AS Monaco chief tips Kylian Mbappe for PSG exit

Kylian Mbappe’s former AS Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev has tipped the French international to leave Paris Saint-Germain before his contract ends in 2022.

The 21-year old is out of contract at the Parc de Princes at the end of the 2021/22 season, and he has been widely linked with a move away to either Liverpool or Real Madrid.

PSG are determined to tie him down to a contract extension before the end of the current campaign, with Thomas Tuchel prioritising his future of that of Brazilian international Neymar.

However, Vasilyev told an interview with Telefoot, reported via Mundo Deportivo, he expects him to move on in the coming months.

“He is going to have to make very important decisions, and right now he seems more headed towards a way out,” he said.

“Nothing is impossible. Kylian is young and what he wants to win are titles.

“Kylian is ambitious. He wants to win everything and break all the records.

“If tomorrow PSG propose an ambitious project, where he feels comfortable and with options to go further and guarantees that he can win everything in his career, he could renew.”

Despite hinting at a likely exit from the French capital, Vasilyev declined to comment on where he thought Mbappe could move to in 2021.

If Mbappe confirms his intention to leave PSG before the end of the 2020/21 season, Tuchel’s side are likely to push for a summer sale to avoid potentially losing him on a free transfer in 2022.