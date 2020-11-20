Defensive concerns for Barcelona ahead of Atletico Madrid trip

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman faces an issue at centre back ahead of their crunch La Liga trip to Atletico Madrid this weekend.

Injuries to Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo means Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet are the only two fit senior central defenders included in his squad to travel to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Oscar Mingueza has been called up from the B team as a cover option on the bench, but Koeman cannot afford any more defensive injuries.

The club have confirmed Brazilian international Philippe Coutinho has been passed fit, but Sergio Busquets is out after picking up an injury on international duty, with Miralem Pjanic set to step in.

With Ansu Fati sidelined until the 2021, after undergoing knee surgery, Koeman is expected to start with Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele against Diego Simeone’s side, as per a report from Marca.

BARCELONA POSSIBLE STARTING XI V ATLETICO MADRID

Ter Stegen; Dest, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Pjanic, De Jong, Coutinho; Messi, Griezmann, Dembele