Coutinho returns for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid but four others set to miss out

Philippe Coutinho will return for Barcelona for Saturday evening’s clash with Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano but four other players are set to miss out for the Azulgrana.

Ronald Araujo, Sergio Busquets, Ansu Fati and Samuel Umtiti are all injured. Of the quartet, Busquets and Fati will particularly be missed – both have been regulars under coach Ronald Koeman so far in his reign.

Busquets picked up a knock while away with Spain while Fati tore the meniscus in his left knee playing for Barcelona in their 5-2 victory over Real Betis before the international break.

Miralem Pjanic will be expected to come into the team for Busquets alongside Frenkie de Jong in the double-pivot while Coutinho could take Fati’s place on the wing.

Barcelona are currently eighth in the league table, six points behind Atleti in third and nine off league leaders Real Sociedad. The Azulgrana are five points away from bottom-placed Huesca.

Atleti have their own problems. Luis Suarez and Lucas Torreira both tested positive for COVID-19 while away on international duty with Uruguay and are expected to miss out on what will be a very interesting clash of titans.

