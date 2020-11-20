Barcelona’s Portuguese starlet compares Lionel Messi with Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona‘s Portuguese starlet Francisco Trincao has been speaking about what it’s like to share a dressing room with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Trincao plays with Ronaldo for Portugal and with Messi at Camp Nou, and explained that “the best thing [about them] is that they always want to win. I think they are great leaders and really help their teammates.”

Trincao was speaking with Mundo Deportivo alongside former Portuguese international Jose Futre, and also touched on speculation about Messi’s future. “I think [he’ll stay],” he said.

“I see Leo calm in the dressing room and always wanting to train, and I think we’ll enjoy Leo for a long time at Barca.”

Futre also weighed in on the great debate of Messi v Cristiano. “They are two completely different aliens,” he said.

“Among the two best players in history. As a southpaw I love Messi, but Cristiano is my compatriot, an animal, a phenomenon, and it would be unfair for me to say who is best.

“As a football lover, when the faxing mess happened, I hoped he would go to Juventus so we could see the two of them together,” he admitted, referring to Messi’s infamous burofax and his attempt to leave Barcelona last summer.

“But for me,” he continued, “Messi’s place is where he is and where he has to end up is in this huge club, Barca.”

Trincao, 20, joined Barcelona in the summer from Braga for a fee in the region of €31m and is a full Portuguese international. He’s emerged as a favourite of Ronald Koeman during his spell so far.

Futre played for Portugal for 12 years in a career that saw him represent Sporting, Porto, Atletico Madrid, Marseille and Milan. A winger just like Trincao, he represented his country over 40 times and played at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

