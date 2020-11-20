Atletico Madrid will go to attack Barcelona as Diego Simeone looks for goals

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone will go on the attack against Barcelona in Saturday’s highly anticipated La Liga encounter.

A report in Marca looking ahead to the match claims that Simeone will play four attacking players from the start at the match at the Wanda Metropolitano.

It is said that Joao Felix (pictured) will lead the line for Los Rojiblancos while Marcos Llorente, Angel Correa and Yannick Carrasco will also be deployed from the start.

It is said that Llorente will play from the right and Carrasco on the left, while Koke and Saul Niguez will anchor the midfield.

Atletico Madrid news has been dominated by this week by striker Luis Suarez testing positive for Covid-19 and it has been confirmed that he will be unable to face his former club in Saturday’s clash.

Suarez has been in fine form for Diego Simeone’s side in the early stages of the campaign – netting five goals in his opening six appearances for the team in La Liga.

The veteran striker has scored seven goals in his last nine matches for club and country, including in Atleti’s most recent outing – a 4-0 win over Cadiz.