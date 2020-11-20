Atletico Madrid president hits out at FIFA after Luis Suarez tests positive for COVID-19

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has claimed that FIFA haven’t been controlling national teams properly to ensure they comply with the necessary health protocols regarding COVID-19.

Both Lucas Torreira and Luis Suarez are expected to miss Atleti’s clash with Barcelona at the weekend after testing positive while away with Uruguay.

Suarez has been in fine form for Diego Simeone’s side in the early stages of the campaign – netting five goals in his opening six appearances for the team in La Liga.

The veteran striker has scored seven goals in his last nine matches for club and country, including in Atleti’s most recent outing – a 4-0 win over Cadiz.

Their president wasn’t shy in conveying his anger. “We have many casualties, and I do not understand how FIFA and UEFA do not ensure that players are safer when they travel with the national teams,” Cerezo told Rac1 in comments carried by Diario Sport.

“In an issue as serious as the coronavirus the federations must have more control. I am angry, not with Uruguay, but with those who organises these games. During a pandemic they should only play the official games, not friendly or preparation games.”

The Uruguay players apparently held an asado, or barbecue, together without observing social distancing regulations or wearing masks.

Cerezo was, however, happy with Atleti’s form so far this season. “We are in a good moment, but Madrid and Barca are two great teams and can resurface at any moment.”

Atleti are currently third, two points behind league leaders Real Sociedad but with two games in hand due to their late start.

Featured image courtesy of FC Barcelona.