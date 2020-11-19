Vinicius Junior: “At Real Madrid there are no dreams, there are only goals”

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior insists his ambition at the club is to win all major trophies and he believes all success is possible in the Spanish capital.

The 20-year-old has already won three different trophies at Los Blancos, adding last season’s La Liga title to the Spanish Supercopa and FIFA Club World Cup.

Now in his third full season at Madrid, the former Flamengo starlet replied to a question of what his “dreams” were by insisting that was not the mindset at the club.

Vinicius has told an interview with Spanish newspaper ABC: “At Real Madrid there are no dreams, there are only goals. Our goals are to win everything. I want to win all the great titles.”

The Brazilian forward then addressed his style of play, claiming that he was not going to abandon his dribbling technique but did acknowledge that he would have to continue developing his style in order to fulfil his full potential.

“I have dribbling in my blood, it has been my style since I was a little kid,” he added.

“I have always liked football to be played at speed and to look for passing situations to my teammates. When I arrived at Madrid I knew that my innate football was going to have to add other things to it.”

Vinicius has made a total of 79 first-team appearances for Madrid, scoring 12 goals, and has become an important first-team squad member in recent times.