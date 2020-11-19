The reason why La Liga boss cannot manage his team this weekend

Celta Vigo boss Eduardo ‘Chacho’ Coudet will not be able to take charge of his side’s game at Sevilla in La Liga this weekend.

Former midfielder Coudet – who had a brief spell at the Galician club during his playing career – had been set to oversee his first game in charge of Celta after being appointed over the international break.

A Celta statement last week confirmed his appointment from Brazilian club Internacional, whom he guided to 23 victories in 43 matches while at the helm.

Now Cadena Ser report that his application has not been processed in time for the relevant authorities at UEFA to allow him to sit on the bench for the trip to Andalusia this weekend.

The 46-year-old has managed clubs across South America since 2015 and guided Racing Club to the Argentine league title in 2019 – only their third since 1966.

Celta are currently 17th in La Liga – just one place and one point above the relegation zone – having lost three of their previous five matches.