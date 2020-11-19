Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior speaks on Karim Benzema spat: “Our relationship is excellent”

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has spoken for the first time about the criticism towards him from teammate Karim Benzema in last month’s Champions League tie at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Benzema was filmed at half time of the game by Telefoot – in a report carried by Marca – telling Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy not to pass the ball to the Brazilian forward, so bad was his way of playing.

Benzema told Mendy: “He (Vinicius) does what he wants. Brother, don’t play with him…oh my God. He is playing against us.”

Marca then reported how Gol TV have captured more of the conversation between Benzema and Mendy before the second half, in which the striker added: “He (Vinicius) does not do anything meaningful.”

Mendy is then quoted as saying in response: “When he becomes scared, he loses what makes him great.”

The three players were then shown on the pitch after the break, but before the second half kicked off, talking and gesturing to each other but the comments were not audible.

Data from the second half of the encounter in Germany shows Mendy passed the ball to Vinicius three times in the second half, with the Brazilian passing back to the full-back three times.

Now, Vinicius has told an interview with Spanish newspaper ABC: “That incident was noise. That noise is not for me. Among professionals we know very well what that is.

“There are codes that you do not know. Karim and I are not only teammates of the same team, which is already a lot, but we are professionals and we know the environment in which we operate.

“Our relationship is excellent.”

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane told reporters in his pre-match press conference, as quoted by Marca: “The most important thing is that it is clarified and that the players talk among themselves.

“Many things are said on the pitch and they stay there. We are a team and we need energy for other things. It is good that things happen because it shows that we are alive. They talked and that’s it.”

Image via Marca