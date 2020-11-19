Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos out of key games with hamstring injury

Real Madrid will be without their club captain and iconic central defender Sergio Ramos for the upcoming matches against Villarreal and Inter due to a hamstring injury.

Ramos was injured during Spain’s 6-0 victory over Germany on Wednesday night, limping off before the half-time whistle after pulling up in the 40th minute.

It has now been confirmed that the defender suffered a fibrillar tear in his right hamstring – an injury which has an uncertain timeframe, but is likely to mean an absence of between one and three weeks.

⚪️ ÚLTIMA HORA | Parte médico del @realmadrid sobre @SergioRamos 🚑 Sufre una lesión en el bíceps femoral de la pierna derecha ❌ Se pierde como mínimo los tres próximos partidos: @VillarrealCF, @Inter y @Alaves pic.twitter.com/TahSzalLjp — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) November 19, 2020

A report in Marca outlines how the injury is not as serious as initially feared and there is hope that the 34-year-old could return as soon as 10 days after suffering the injury.

It is thought by that report that the clash against Alaves in La Liga may come slightly too soon, although there is optimism he can return in time to face Shakhtar Donestk in the Champions League.

Madrid are about to embark on an action-packed schedule which sees them play two games per week as they balance their league campaign with European action.

It is likely that Eder Militao will replace Ramos to partner Raphael Varane for Los Blancos.