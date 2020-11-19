Real Madrid prioritise signing of Bayern Munich star

Real Madrid are plotting a move to sign Bayern Munich star David Alaba as a free agent next summer, as highlighted by the front page of Thursday’s edition of Marca.

It is clamed that Alaba will not pen a contract extension at the European champions and will be available as a free agent, while he has always intended to play for Madrid during his career.

Furthermore, it is reported that any deal is not related to the future of Madrid club captain Sergio Ramos, who is also out of contract this coming summer.

It follows a report in Diario AS that Alaba’s representative Pini Zahavi has made contact with Los Blancos to discuss the future of his client, who is out of contract at the German giants in the summer of 2021.

It is said that the Austrian international’s father had previously contacted Madrid to indicate his son’s willingness to play for them, while this time it is his agent Zahavi.

It is said that Zahavi is keen to strengthen his own personal ties with the biggest clubs in Europe, and believes negotiating this deal would be a big boost to his own profile.

The Austrian is highly sought after due to his versatility in between defence and midfield, with Bayern deploying him at left back and central midfield in recent times.

Born in Vienna to a Nigerian father and a mother from the Philippines, Alaba came through the youth system at Bayern after being poached from Rapid Vienna at 16.

Aside from a brief spell on loan with Hoffenheim, it’s been the club he’s spent his entire professional career and has amassed just shy of 400 appearances for the first-team.