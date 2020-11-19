Real Madrid midfielder denies being punched by Arsenal defender David Luiz

Dani Ceballos has denied a report published in The Athletic that he was punched on the nose by his Arsenal teammate David Luiz.

The report claimed the central midfielder, currently on a season-long loan deal at the Gunners from Real Madrid, was punched by the central defender in an incident that saw the Spaniard draw blood.

The news was reported by The Athletic’s correspondent David Ornstein, who has a strong reputation for accuracy and insightful reporting, and whilst Ceballos has denied the story, it is now unclear as to what precisely occurred during the alleged incident.

The report claims that Luiz took exception to a challenge in a training match from Ceballos and immediately reacted by punching him in the face.

That incident is said to have floored Ceballos, who then rose to his feet in an attempt to confront the Brazilian but the pair were broken up by teammates and subsequently sent home.

It is reported that both then apologised to their teammates before attempting to clear the air between them as tensions eased.

Image via The Athletic