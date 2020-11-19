Real Madrid concern on Raphael Varane injury

Real Madrid are concerned about a shoulder injury suffered by Raphael Varane whilst playing for France this midweek.

Varane was substituted for Les Bleus at half-time of their Nations League win over Sweden due to minor shoulder discomfort and Cadena Cope report that pain has not yet gone away.

⚪️ Raphael Varane sufre un golpe en el hombro y se probará este viernes ❓ El central llegó con molestias de su compromiso internacional y es duda para el partido ante el Villarreal 🔗➡️ https://t.co/rPgCYvY3sX pic.twitter.com/R0NYPWkFgH — Tiempo de Juego (@tjcope) November 19, 2020

Whilst no timeframe is given on any potential injury, it is claimed that there is a concern that the Frenchman will miss Saturday’s La Liga clash against Villarreal but is not expected to be unavailable for a longer timeframe and should return for the Champions League trip to Inter next week.

The news compounds information – as reported by Marca among other – that Sergio Ramos will sit out the upcoming matches against the Yellow Submarine and the European clash due to a hamstring injury.

Madrid are about to embark on an action-packed schedule which sees them play two games per week as they balance their league campaign with European action.

Eder Militao is likely to come into the starting line-up whilst Nacho Fernandez may be deployed in the centre of defence, but is still in the process of recovering from an injury in sustained in last month’s El Clasico win over Barcelona.