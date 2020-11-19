Real Madrid and Inter Milan join Barcelona pursuit for Liverpool midfielder

Real Madrid and Inter Milan are said to have joined Barcelona in their pursuit of Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum according to Il Corriere dello Sport as carried by Diario Sport.

Wijnaldum has performed well this season and with his contract due to end in June has attracted many suitors. Barcelona were close to signing him during the summer only for the move to fail to materialise, and the now the Dutchman’s future is uncertain.

Madrid and Inter are now said to have joined the Catalans in registering their interest in the 30 year-old. All are said to be exploring the option of either bringing him in for a fee in January or (more likely) on a free transfer in the summer.

Wijnaldum has started every game for Liverpool aside from the Merseyside Derby against Everton at Goodison Park, and he’s scored three goals in his last two games with the Netherlands.

Born in Rotterdam, Wijnaldum came through the youth system at Feyenoord before joining PSV Eindhoven. In 2015 he moved to England with Newcastle United and was snapped up by Liverpool after just a season in the Premier League.

With Liverpool, Wijnaldum, who is of Afro-Surinamese descent, has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the Club World Cup and the European Super Cup.

