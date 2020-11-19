Majority believe Sergio Ramos should stay at Real Madrid after retirement

A poll ran by Marca has revealed that the majority of voters believe that Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos should stay at the club after retirement.

The poll comes amid days of frenzied speculation. Ramos and the hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu have been at a standoff over a contract extension, with the club unwilling to offer the 34 year-old the two-year deal he craves.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with a move for the Andalusian, whose contract ends in the summer. The French club are rumoured to have offered the centre-back a three-year deal worth €20m per-season.

The poll asked voters what the outcome of Ramos’ negotiations with the club should be.

6% of voters believe that Ramos should sign one-year deal with an increase on the reported salary of €12m per-season he earns now.

51% believe that the Sevillano has earned a lifetime renewal and should stay at the club after retirement.

15% believe that Ramos should leave the club for pastures new.

28% believe that Ramos has earned a renewal of at least two years.

The Sevillano is one of the most decorated footballers in the sport’s history. With Madrid and Spain he’s won five La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys, four Spanish Super Cups, four Champions Leagues, three European Super Cups, four Club World Cups, one U19 European Championship, two European Championships and the 2010 World Cup.

Featured image courtesy of Sportskeeda.