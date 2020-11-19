Ferran Torres reveals the messages written on his hat-trick ball by La Roja teammates

La Roja‘s newest star Ferran Torres has revealed the messages written on his hat-trick ball by his Spain teammates in an exclusive with Marca.

Torres, making just his seventh appearance for the national team, scored a remarkable hat-trick in Spain’s 6-0 demolition of Germany last Tuesday evening.

The victory secured Spain’s place in the Final Four of the Nations League and injected a significant amount of optimism into the immediate future of Luis Enrique‘s team.

They had been developing well in recent times but needed to score more goals. Ex-Valencia man Torres was integral in providing exactly that, carrying on the excellent form he’s showed for his new club Manchester City.

“Great goalscorer!” wrote Sergio Canales. “The first of many, congratulations!” wrote Kepa Arrizabalaga. “For the boy from Foios” wrote Pau Torres, in Valencian. “Congratulations, bug!” wrote Gerard Pique. “Gran, Ferru!’ wrote Jose Gaya. They were just a selection of the messages.

“Every player dreams of scoring hat-tricks and being able to do it against a team like Germany makes me very happy,” Torres said after the game.

Born, as the other Torres pointed out, in Foios, Torres came through the youth system at Valencia. He broke through to the first team at Mestalla after serving his time with the B team.

After a breakdown in communication with the hierarchy at the club, however, he left for the Premier League and City this past summer.

Torres has scored four goals and contributed two assists for Pep Guardiola’s side in ten appearances so far this season.

Featured image courtesy of Marca.