Ex-Barcelona winger interested in return but club see it as unfeasible

Ex-Barcelona winger Adama Traore is said to be interested in a return to Camp Nou, but the word from his former employers is that such a deal is unfeasible according to Mundo Deportivo.

The English media have been speculating about the Wolves wide-man’s future throughout the international break, with the 24 year-old reportedly at a deadlock in contract negotiations with his current club.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be an admirer at Liverpool, and Traore himself is said to be interested in a move back to his native Spain to either Barcelona or Real Madrid. A return to Catalonia, however, appears to be unlikely.

Born in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat to Malian parents, Traore came through La Masia before making his first-team debut in 2013. He failed to establish himself, however, and signed for Aston Villa in the summer of 2015.

He spent a season at Villa Park before a two-year stint with Middlesborough, from whom he joined Wolves in 2018. He made his debut for La Roja in 2020.

Traore has drawn widespread acclaim for his ferocious pace and incredible physique, and is one of the most dangerous players in the Premier League when he’s on form.

Featured image courtesy of FC Barcelona.