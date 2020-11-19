Eden Hazard back in Real Madrid training after Covid-19 recovery

Eden Hazard has returned to first-team training at Real Madrid alongside defender Eder Militao after both recovered from Covid-19.

Los Blancos announced on 7 November that Belgian star Hazard had tested positive for Covid-19, along with his teammate Casemiro, who is also back in training.

Hazard has played just 10 percent of Madrid’s minutes so far this season and continues to be frustrated at the club with the positive test coming just after he had returned to fitness following injuries, although this development will come as a big boost.

Hazard netted just one goal across 22 appearances in his debut campaign in Spain, although Madrid ended up winning their first league title in three years.

The Belgian international suffered a fracture to his right distal fibula during the 1-0 La Liga loss at Levante in February – just a week after he returned from a similar three-month layoff, summing up a difficult season, but he is now ready to make his mark in the Spanish capital.

Madrid return to action on Saturday with a tricky trip to Villarreal in La Liga.