Barcelona’s black-and-gold strip inspired by famous statue

Barcelona‘s black and gold away strip for this season is inspired by a famous statue in the city according to Mundo Deportivo.

It’s said to be inspired by La Moreneta, the Virgin of Montserrat. It differs from other statues due to its black skin and golden clothing, and is what’s given Barcelona’s away strip for this season its distinctive colours.

“Isn’t the Virgin of Montserrat the patron saint of Catalonia?” the Nike executives who pitched the idea to the club were said to have asked after the idea was initially received with skepticism. “Don’t you have a chapel at Camp Nou with her image?” They couldn’t say no.

Barcelona haven’t publicised the inspiration behind the kit because they sell the kit all over the world and wanted to be inclusive of countries without Catholic faith.

This is the latest in a string of Barcelona shirts inspired by the city. Next season’s is said to be inspired by the club’s crest, while last season’s chequered effort was inspired by the grids of houses in the Eixample neighbourhood.

The season before that, the home kit’s ten blue and red stripes were said to be in homage to the ten main districts of Barcelona, and this season’s pink third kit paid homage to the renowned Avenida Diagonal.

Featured image courtesy of Nike News.