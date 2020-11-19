Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Barcelona should never have signed Antoine Griezmann – presidential favourite Font

Barcelona should never have signed forward Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid last year, insists the club’s presidential hopeful Victor Font.

A recent report from ESPN Deportes outlined how Font was the early favourite to win the January elections, although there could be up to 10 candidates for the position.

Font told Cadena Cope on Wednesday night: “Griezmann was a signing that shouldn’t have been made.”

READ MORE: Griezmann voted La Liga’s most disappointing signing

It was one of a series of eye-catching admissions from the presidential hopeful, as he once again talked up how Xavi Hernandez would be boss under his management and would have a high degree of control, including persuading Lionel Messi to stay at the Camp Nou.

Font also said: “If Xavi asked me to sign Sergio Ramos and it was economically viable, I would sign him.”

Griezmann has endured another difficult opening to the season with the Blaugrana, amid new focus on what his best position in the team can be and there are questions over whether he should be a regular starter going forwards.

Griezmann plays through the middle for France and is at the centre of attacking moves, whilst he is often played on the periphery for the Blaugrana to help accommodate Lionel Messi.

Posted by

Tags Antoine Griezmann Lionel Messi Sergio Ramos Victor Font

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.