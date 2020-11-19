Barcelona presidential candidate: “We have to turn Messi into Barca’s Jordan”

Barcelona presidential candidate Jordi Farre has said that the club “have to turn Messi into Barca’s Jordan”.

Farre, speaking with the Onze radio programme on Esport3 in comments carried by Diario AS, compared Barcelona‘s star Argentine Lionel Messi to the Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

“Doubting what Messi has given us is in bad taste,” Farre said. “Messi has to be offered a life project. We have to turn Messi into Barca’s Jordan. We’re working to offer Messi a project in the institutional life of the club.

“We’ve already spoken with Messi’s entourage and we have a proposal. The issue is not economic – Leo’s already made a lot of money. It’s a love story. I’m sure I have a project that will convince Messi.”

At this very moment, the other candidates who’ve announced their intention to run are Victor Font, Toni Freixa, Agusti Benedito, Luis Fernandez Ala and Vilajoana.

The electoral campaign will last one week, from January 15th to the 22nd, and only members of legal voting age will be able to vote – they’ll have to have been a member for a year and never have been suspended. Electronic voting won’t be allowed, and all candidates must gather at least 2,264 signatures.

Of key importance should they gain election will be convincing Messi to renew his contract. It expires this coming summer and he tried to leave during the last close season.

Manchester City are said to be best-placed to rival Barcelona for his signature, with Messi’s old coach Pep Guardiola having signed a two-year contract extension on Thursday.

Messi, despite evidently slowing down as he begins to enter his mid-30s, registered 31 goals and 27 assists last season, from 44 appearances. The season before he scored 51 goals and contributed 20 assists from 50 games.

Featured image courtesy of Essentially Sports.