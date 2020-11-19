Barcelona La Liga

Antoine Griezmann hurt by comments from Barcelona president hopeful – report

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has been hurt by comments from the club’s presidential hopeful Victor Font, claiming that he was a “signing that shouldn’t have been made.”

A recent report from ESPN Deportes outlined how Font was the early favourite to win the January elections, although there could be up to 10 candidates for the position.

Font told Cadena Cope on Wednesday night: “Griezmann was a signing that shouldn’t have been made.”

A new report from Cadena Cope claims that the forward has been hurt by such comments and it reiterated that he shares a strong relationship with teammate Lionel Messi.

Griezmann has endured another difficult opening to the season with the Blaugrana, amid new focus on what his best position in the team can be and there are questions over whether he should be a regular starter going forwards.

Griezmann plays through the middle for France and is at the centre of attacking moves, whilst he is often played on the periphery for the Blaugrana to help accommodate Messi.

