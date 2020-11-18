Sevilla forward tests positive for COVID-19

Sevilla forward Carlos Fernandez has tested positive for COVID-19 according to the club in a statement carried by Mundo Deportivo.

Fernandez tested positive in a PCR test carried out on Tuesday so he’ll be unable to compete against Celta Vigo on Saturday at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Sevilla also revealed that they have suspended Wednesday’s training pending the results of the tests carried out by the rest of the squad.

“Sevilla FC striker Carlos Fernandez tested positive in the PCR test to detect COVID-19 that were performed on him early on Tuesday morning,” the club statement read.

“The player noticed some symptoms on Monday night so was isolated as required by protocol. He underwent the PCR test on Tuesday and didn’t participate in the morning training session.

“Likewise, in step with protocol, the entire staff has undergone PCR tests on Wednesday morning and haven’t trained. The results are expected to be known by 19:00.”

Fernandez is the fourth Sevilla player to test positive for COVID-19 after Nemanja Gudelj, Munir El-Haddadi and Jules Kounde. A Sevillano, he came through the youth system at Sevilla and has spent time on loan at Deportivo La Coruna and Granada.

Sevilla are struggling domestically this season, currently sitting 12th in LaLiga. The Andalusians are ten points off league leaders Real Sociedad and just four clear of bottom-placed Huesca, a level of performance at odds with their fourth-placed finish last season.

They finished level on points with Atletico Madrid in third in 2019/20, and coupled this achievement by winning a record sixth Europa League title. In Europe, however, Sevilla have maintained their level of performance – they sit second and are unbeaten in Champions League Group E, level on points with leaders Chelsea and six clear of third-placed Krasnodar.

Featured image courtesy of Sevilla FC.