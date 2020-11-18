Sergio Ramos agrees in principle to continue with Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos has agreed in principle to continue with Real Madrid for two more seasons according to El Larguero de la Cadena SER in quotes carried by Cuatro.

Both parties had always hoped for this resolution, with the only difference between both stances being the length of the contract offered. Ramos wanted a two-year deal while Madrid wanted him to sign for one-year with the second conditional on variables.

The latest reports are that Los Blancos have given in and given their captain the deal he wanted, and that Ramos has accepted their proposal.

Now the only thing left to finalise is his salary, but that isn’t expected to be a problem as Ramos is said to be understanding of the economic situation Madrid find themselves in with COVID-19.

🚨⚽ Así te ha contado @ManuCarreno LA NOTICIA con la que hemos abierto @ElLarguero 💥 Principio de acuerdo entre Ramos y Florentino para que el capitán renueve por 2 temporadas más 📅 Esperan anunciarlo antes de final de año pic.twitter.com/d1qFCCDN1g — El Larguero (@ellarguero) November 17, 2020

Ramos and Madrid president Florentino Perez are said to have maintained a great relationship throughout the negotiations. Ramos currently earns €12m per-season and his new deal is expected to be in a similar ballpark.

Paris Saint-Germain were said to have been circling around the Andalusian, with reports even suggesting that they had offered him a three-year €20m per-season deal should he sign for them when his contract expires in the summer.

But Ramos has always wanted to finish his career at the Santiago Bernabeu, and his desire to end his time there with a dignity that perhaps wasn’t afforded to Raul or Iker Casillas outweighs any financial incentives.

The Sevillano is one of the most decorated footballers in the sport’s history. With Madrid and Spain he’s won five La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys, four Spanish Super Cups, four Champions Leagues, three European Super Cups, four Club World Cups, one U19 European Championship, two European Championships and the 2010 World Cup.

