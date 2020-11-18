Real Madrid could be missing both first-choice centre-backs against Villarreal

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane could have a selection headache on his hands for this weekend’s clash with Villarreal after both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane picked up injuries on international duty.

Ramos was injured just before half-time in Spain’s game with Germany in Seville. The initial evaluations, according to Mundo Deportivo, point to a problem in his right hamstring.

The Andalusian will undergo further testing upon his return to Madrid, where a more detailed estimate of how long he could be sidelined will be ascertained.

Varane was substituted for France at half-time of their clash with Sweden due to minor shoulder discomfort. Like Ramos, the centre-back will undergo tests upon his return to Madrid to ascertain how serious the injury is.

Beyond his first-choice pair, Zidane has more problems. Nacho has just recovered from an injury sustained in El Clasico, while Eder Militao tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to undergo two negative PCRs in order to play.

Los Blancos travel to Villarreal for a Saturday afternoon kick-off before locking horns with Inter Milan in Italy midweek. They currently sit fourth in LaLiga, four points behind league leaders Real Sociedad and ten clear of bottom-placed Huesca.

They have also been performing below-par in Europe – Madrid currently sit third in Champions League Group B, ahead of Inter but trailing Borussia Monchengladbach and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Featured image courtesy of Diario AS.