Real Madrid concern that another player has been exposed to Covid-19 on international duty

Real Madrid are concerned that striker Luka Jovic has been exposed to potential Covid-19 infection after an outbreak of the virus in the Serbian national team.

As outlined by El Mundo Deportivo, four individuals – three players (Milinkovic-Savic, Nikolic, Lazovic) and a physio – were infected with Covid in the squad.

The Madrid striker has not yet tested positive for the virus and as per the health regulations, all personnel involved with the international camp are being regularly tested for the virus.

Jovic played from the start in Serbia’s Nations League clash against Russia on Wednesday evening and continued his goalscoring form for his country with two strikes in the opening half for the hosts.

Madrid have already had recent Covid-19 infections among their first-team squad with Eden Hazard, Casemiro and Eder Militao all testing positive in recent weeks, and thus going into periods of self-isolation.

Luka Modric, Andriy Lunin and Martin Odegaard have all been with international squads who have returned positive tests over this international break, but none of those individuals tested positive.