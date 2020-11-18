Neymar tells Sergio Ramos that if he joins PSG both he and Kylian Mbappe will renew their contracts

Neymar has reportedly told Sergio Ramos that if he joins Paris Saint-Germain both he and Kylian Mbappe will renew their contracts with the French club.

The news comes in the midst of contract negotiations between Ramos and Real Madrid, and was broken by Alfredo Duro in El Chiringuito and carried by Diario Sport. Ramos has been heavily linked with PSG in recent days.

“Sergio, if you sign for PSG, I’ll renew the next day,” is what Neymar is reported to have said. “After me, Kylian Mbappe will renew. If you join PSG we will win at least two European Cups.”

Neymar has spent the majority of his professional career in Spain with Barcelona, where he formed part of the lethal MSN strike force alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

He joined the Catalans in 2013 from Santos and won two La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys, one Spanish Super Cup, one Club World Cup and one Champions League at Camp Nou before joining PSG in a record €200m deal in 2017.

Ramos, currently in a stand-off with Los Blancos, wants a two-year deal, while Madrid, due to his age, are only willing to offer him a one-year deal with a second year possible if certain variables are met.

The Sevillano is one of the most decorated footballers in history. With Madrid and Spain he’s won five La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys, four Spanish Super Cups, four Champions Leagues, three European Super Cups, four Club World Cups, one U19 European Championship, two European Championships and the 2010 World Cup.

