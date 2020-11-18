Mauricio Pochettino would not reject a third Barcelona approach – report

Mauricio Pochettino has already rejected the opportunity of coaching Barcelona on two occasions but he reportedly would not turn down a third request.

That is according to a report in the Evening Standard, as cited by Diario Sport, which claims the Argentine would be keen to look at the project at the Camp Nou with a fresh pair of eyes and would be open to an approach.

It is claimed Pochettino turned down the role in both January – after the dismissal of Ernesto Valverde – and again this summer, when Ronald Koeman eventually replaced Quique Setien at the helm.

It had been claimed that his connections to Espanyol made both sides doubtful in an approach as Diario Sport even highlight previous comments that he could not make the switch across the Catalan divide due to his history.

Pochettino has been out of work since leaving Tottenham in November 2019 – where he was sacked following a prolonged run of poor form and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Earlier this month, a report in Marca claimed he was a managerial candidate at Athletic Club Bilbao, although that job is not yet vacant.

The Argentine – who first came to coaching prominence at Espanyol – is widely regarded as one of football’s finest coaches and his prolonged break from the game means that he will be strongly linked to any vacancies that open up at elite clubs in the coming months.