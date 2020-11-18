La Liga boss banned for four matches for criticising officials

La Liga club Cadiz have blasted the decision to ban their boss Alvaro Cervera from the touchline for four games due to critical comments of an officiating decision.

The Cadiz boss was highly critical of a decision not to award his side a penalty when Alberto Perea appeared to be clearly fouled by Granada defender Dimitri Foulquier inside the area.

💥 ÚLTIMA HORA | Competición sanciona a Álvaro Cervera, entrenador del @Cadiz_CF, con cuatro partidos por sus declaraciones tras el partido del @GranadaCdeF ❌ Pellegrini y @JoelRoblesB se quedan sin sanción tras sus palabras después del partido contra el @RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/DTFNniPQsR — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) November 18, 2020

The match between the two Andalusian sides ended 1-1, with the failure to award a penalty having particular significance for the outcome of the encounter.

Nadrabiam ostatnią kolejkę LaLiga. Cádiz – Granada. 1:1. Ale wynik mógł być inny. W 85. minucie Dimitri Foulquier zmasakrował Alberta Pereę. Jak nie podyktowano tu karnego? I to przy VAR-ze? Takie coś mogli zrobić tylko hiszpańscy sędziowie 🤯pic.twitter.com/Ql79KmMDZj — Jakub Kręcidło (@J_Krecidlo) October 7, 2020

The frustration for Cadiz came from the fact that the penalty was not awarded despite the availability of VAR technology for the decision.

Cervera’s critical comments of the officials relating to the decision, as carried by Marca, were: “Everyone has seen it but there are three people who have not seen it (the foul). The only explanation is that they did not want to whistle for it.”

An official statement from the Andalusian club on Wednesday evening claimed they “consider this sanction unfair and disproportionate.”

Cervera is now set to sit out the upcoming league games against Real Sociedad, Elche, Barcelona and Celta Vigo, while he will not be able to return to the dugout until the Copa del Rey game on 16 December.

Image via Marca